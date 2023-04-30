Matthew Johnson during Fremantle's match against the Western Bulldogs in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S Matt Johnson has been handed a two-match ban as the AFL's crackdown on sling tackles continues.

Johnson was cited for his tackle on Brisbane's Dayne Zorko at the Gabba on Saturday, with the Match Review Officer assessing it as careless, high impact and high contact.

Zorko was left clutching his face after the Johnson tackle, which saw the ex Lions skipper's head slammed into the turf.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Johnson in MRO trouble with this dangerous tackle? Fremantle's Matthew Johnson dumps Danye Zorko in dangerous tackle on the wing

Johnson is the ninth player in the past six rounds to be be suspended for a sling/dump tackle.

Carlton's Jesse Motlop and GWS midfielder Callan Ward were cited last weekend following bans to Taylor Adams, Zach Merrett, Will Day, Gary Rohan, Ryan Burton and Nathan Broad.

West Coast's Sam Petrevski-Seton has also been suspended, copping a week for rough conduct for an incident involving Carlton's Alex Cincotta on Saturday night.

Greater Western Sydney's Xavier O'Halloran has been fined $1500 for wrestling, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea.

More to come ...