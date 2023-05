IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- New AFL footy boss, players' pay deal, Hawks racism probe top Andrew Dillon's priorities

- Toby Greene's rise from controversy to 'clutch' leader

- Damo's judgement day: The contender who can't make top four, hopefuls now out of finals race

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.