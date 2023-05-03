Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

FRIDAY night is split between our expert tipsters, while Kane Cornes has made a surprise call.

Carlton's clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Friday night is proving hardest to predict.

The Blues have been backed by six of our tipsters, with the Lions tipped by five.

Six teams have received no love in round eight, with Richmond, Geelong, Melbourne, Fremantle, Port Adelaide and St Kilda all unanimously tipped to win.

Cornes has chased an upset, tipping Sydney to beat Collingwood on Sunday.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 11 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 45

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 8 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 43

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 13 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 8

Total: 42

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 10 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 41

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 14 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 40

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton– 8 pts

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 40

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 23 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 9

Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 7 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 40

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 12 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 39

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 12 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 38

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 21 points

Richmond

Geelong

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 37

TOTALS

Carlton 6-5 Brisbane

Richmond 11-0 West Coast

Geelong 11-0 Adelaide

Gold Coast 0-11 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 2-9 Western Bulldogs

Fremantle 11-0 Hawthorn

Port Adelaide 11-0 Essendon

Collingwood 10-1 Sydney

North Melbourne 0-11 St Kilda