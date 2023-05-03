FRIDAY night is split between our expert tipsters, while Kane Cornes has made a surprise call.
Carlton's clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Friday night is proving hardest to predict.
The Blues have been backed by six of our tipsters, with the Lions tipped by five.
Six teams have received no love in round eight, with Richmond, Geelong, Melbourne, Fremantle, Port Adelaide and St Kilda all unanimously tipped to win.
Cornes has chased an upset, tipping Sydney to beat Collingwood on Sunday.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 11 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 45
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 8 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 43
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 13 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 8
Total: 42
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 10 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 41
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 14 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 40
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton– 8 pts
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 40
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 23 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 9
Total: 40
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 7 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 40
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 12 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 39
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 12 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 38
KANE CORNES
Carlton - 21 points
Richmond
Geelong
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 37
TOTALS
Carlton 6-5 Brisbane
Richmond 11-0 West Coast
Geelong 11-0 Adelaide
Gold Coast 0-11 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 2-9 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 11-0 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 11-0 Essendon
Collingwood 10-1 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-11 St Kilda