Ben King celebrates a goal during the round seven clash between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN KING has dismissed speculation of a move from Gold Coast, saying his long-term future is with the Suns.

King is contracted until the end of next season, but one of the hottest young key forwards in the competition has already been linked to interest from a handful of rivals, including St Kilda and Collingwood.

However, the 22-year-old said the conjecture about his playing future beyond 2024 was just that, conjecture, and not something he entertained.

"I've just played seven games of the new contract I signed," King said on Tuesday afternoon.

"I see myself up here.

"I've bought a house up here, my girlfriend's moved up and I'm really settled up here. I love the Gold Coast and also love playing football up here with this bunch of blokes."

King was out of contract last year and extended his deal shortly after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last February.

His return to top-flight action this season is building nicely, kicking five and four goals respectively in wins over North Melbourne and Richmond in the past fortnight.

He now has 16 goals through seven games to be equal seventh in the Coleman Medal race.

King has not begun negotiating a new deal yet, saying his main interest lies in playing consistent football.

He said results over the next two years would have little to do with his long-term future.

"It doesn't faze me to be honest. Talk like that is part of the industry and what happens with everyone. I'm pretty used to it.

"It's not about that (results over next two seasons).

"I feel like we're taking strides every year and every week. I'm really confident we'll keep improving and definitely be pushing for finals."