IT'S BEEN a massive week for the AFL with the announcement of a new CEO and a 19th team in Tasmania, and the on-field action this weekend promises to be just as big.

Round eight kicks off on Friday night with a ding-dong battle between finals hopefuls Carlton and Brisbane, while reigning premier Geelong takes on up-and-comer Adelaide in a tasty meeting at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Two intriguing matches await us on Saturday night with arch-rivals Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs going toe-to-toe in Canberra, while battling Fremantle will be desperate to notch up the four points against Hawthorn in Perth.

Collingwood will look to maintain its place on top of the ladder against a visiting Sydney outfit, and the round concludes with a match-up between Ross Lyon's Saints and Alastair Clarkson's Roos.