NORTH Melbourne is hopeful utility Tarryn Thomas will play in the VFL this weekend in a significant step towards the 23-year-old returning to the Kangaroos' senior fold.

Thomas has been training with the Roos' VFL team since April 18 while working part-time and taking part in a respectful behaviour program.

His career has been hanging in the balance since he was stood down by the Kangaroos for a second time in March amid concerns over his behaviour towards women.

Tarryn Thomas is seen at North Melbourne training on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas was an onlooker at North training on Thursday morning and coach Alastair Clarkson said he would face Sandringham at Arden Street on Sunday, provided the AFL ticked off his return to play.

"We're hopeful that he'll play this week in the VFL," Clarkson said.

"I'm led to believe that the club and the AFL just need to tick that off if they haven't already.

"I haven't actually checked with (football boss) Todd Viney and (chief executive) Jen Watt on that as yet, but if that hasn't been done it will be done and we're hoping he'll play.

Alastair Clarkson speaks to Paul Curtis and Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's spent the last couple of weeks training in the VFL program. He'll do that for the next couple of weeks, but now with the availability to play and then hopefully he'll be able to come back into the AFL program.

"But he's been doing an away-from-the-club program with the VFL but also doing some work with a cleaning business and he's progressing along really well, from what we're led to believe."

Thomas returned to the club last month after the Kangaroos said they had received advice that he would benefit from being in a structured environment.

The club added he would only be able to play "should he make adequate progress" towards meeting club expectations on and off the field.

Thomas was charged in January with threatening to distribute an intimate image and faced court in March. The case will return to the Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on July 18.

In February, Thomas faced two counts of violating a court order but those charges were subsequently dropped.

In March, North was made aware of further allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which they reported to the AFL's integrity unit.

Last month, North fined Thomas $5000 and made him donate a further $5000 to a road safety charity for a video he posted to social media that showed him behind the wheel of his drifting Mercedes with his feet on the dashboard.

He is also due to face court later this year on an unrelated charge of driving with a suspended licence.