A TOP-FOUR spot is on the line when finals contenders Carlton and Brisbane clash at Marvel Stadium in a Friday night blockbuster.

The sixth-placed Blues (4-1-2) come into the match fresh off a 108-point belting of West Coast which put their season back on track after consecutive losses.

But it's a much tougher ask this week as the Blues host fourth-placed Brisbane (5-2), which is on a four-game winning streak following a slow start to the year.

The Lions have conquered Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne and Collingwood - the only side to have beaten the Pies so far this season - in the past month.

Inspirational defender Sam Docherty will line-up in his 150th game, following last weekend's stunning return less than three weeks after having surgery on a meniscus injury.

Brisbane has brought Harry Sharp and Noah Answerth in to replace injured veterans Daniel Rich and Dayne Zorko, while the Blues have named Jesse Motlop at the expense of Zac Fisher.

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Matthew Kennedy

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons