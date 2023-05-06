A RESURGENT Geelong hosts an in-form Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium to kickstart a super Saturday of football.

After their shaky start to the season, the Cats have redeemed themselves with four wins on the bounce - including a dominant performance against finals hopeful Essendon last week - to sit in seventh spot on the ladder.

The Crows were on the wrong end of a shattering one-point loss to Collingwood, but had won four consecutive games prior to that and occupy eighth spot.

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

Adelaide: Matt Crouch

Zach Tuohy has overcome a back problem to be named for a Geelong team that has been hit by injuries to Sam De Koning, Jack Bowes and Gary Rohan, while Jonathon Ceglar will also return.

Adelaide will go into the match with an unchanged line-up.

The match-up is one of five clashes across the day, with struggling pair Richmond and West Coast to kick off proceedings at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are on a five-game losing streak stretching back to round two. Richmond was shown up by Gold Coast last weekend, while West Coast was overwhelmed by Carlton on its home deck.

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

West Coast: Zane Trew

The Tigers have opted to rest ex-skipper Trent Cotchin and have omitted youngsters Tyler Sonsie and Noah Cumberland, with Dion Prestia, Hugo Ralphsmith and Jack Graham back in the line-up.

Dom Sheed is back for the Eagles, while Rhett Bazzo (concussion) and Samo Petrevski-Seton (suspension) will miss.

Gold Coast will be looking to make it three in a row when it hosts Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium in what will be ruckman Jarrod Witts' 150th game.

Second-placed Melbourne comes into the match fresh off a 90-point drubbing of North Melbourne, while the 13-placed Suns have got their season back on track in recent weeks with wins over the Kangaroos and Richmond.

Tom Berry will debut for the Suns, who also welcome back Levi Casboult and Sam Flanders. Alex Sexton has been omitted, while Ben Ainsworth (corked quad), Nick Holman (foot) and Lachie Weller (knee) will all miss with injury,

Melbourne welcomes back Harrison Petty after he missed last week with concussion.

Bottom-six sides Fremantle and Hawthorn face-off at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 14th-placed Dockers have had a less-than-ideal start to their season with just two wins to date, and will be looking to bounce back after a 48-point loss to Brisbane last week. The young Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, but have been competitive against some strong opposition.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will return from injury as the Dockers' substitute, while Michael Frederick and Josh Treacy are also back. Sam Sturt and Will Brodie have been dropped.

The Hawks have rested veteran Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath for the trip west, with Lloyd Meek and Connor Macdonald to come in.

The next chapter in one of the great modern-day rivalries will also be written on Saturday night when Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs face-off at Manuka Oval.

There's no love lost between the two teams, with some red-hot recent battles setting the scene for another nail-biter.

The Giants are coming off a thrilling one-point win over Sydney, while the Bulldogs had a solid 29-point win over Hawthorn.

GWS veteran Callan Ward is back from suspension to face his former club, while James Peatling is omitted.

Ryan Gardner is back for the Dogs and Tom Liberatore will play after missing last week with concussion.