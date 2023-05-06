Bailey Smith is tackled during the R8 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene is a late out for Greater Western Sydney in a massive blow ahead of their match against the Western Bulldogs in Canberra tonight.

AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett reported on Friday that Greene, the match-winner last weekend against Sydney, was sore and the Giants confirmed tonight that the skipper will miss the clash at Manuka Oval due to an ankle injury.

Toby Greene very sore and in big doubt to play tomorrow night against Dogs — Damian Barrett (@barrettdamian) May 5, 2023

Daniel Lloyd has come into the side while James Peatling is the tactical sub.

There's no love lost between the two teams, with some red-hot recent battles setting the scene for another nail-biter.

The Giants are coming off a thrilling one-point win over Sydney, while the Bulldogs had a solid 29-point win over Hawthorn.

GWS veteran Callan Ward is back from suspension to face his former club.

Ryan Gardner is back for the Dogs and Tom Liberatore will play after missing last week with concussion.

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.30pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

GWS: Daniel Lloyd (replaces Toby Greene in the selected side)

SUBSTITUTES

GWS Giants: James Peatling

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Match Previews R8: GWS v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Bulldogs at Manuka Oval

In Perth, bottom-six sides Fremantle and Hawthorn will also face-off at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 14th-placed Dockers have had a less-than-ideal start to their season with just two wins to date, and will be looking to bounce back after a 48-point loss to Brisbane last week. The young Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, but have been competitive against some strong opposition.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will return from injury as the Dockers' substitute, while Michael Frederick and Josh Treacy are also back. Sam Sturt and Will Brodie have been dropped.

The Hawks have rested veteran Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath for the trip west, with Lloyd Meek and Connor Macdonald coming in.

There are no late changes for either side.

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble

Match Previews R8: Fremantle v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval.

Earlier, Melbourne swung a late defensive change for its match against Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Demons decided to rest veteran Michael Hibberd, bringing in Daniel Turner to play the second game of his career.

Turner, a half-back, made his debut in the Queen's Birthday match against Collingwood last season, unfortunately finishing with a fractured cheekbone after a heavy collision with Jamie Elliott.

Melbourne is nearly at full strength, while the Suns were forced into three changes when teams were announced on Thursday night, with Ben Ainsworth, Lachie Weller and Nick Holman all to miss with injury.

Match Previews R8: Gold Coast v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Demons at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Daniel Turner (replaces Michael Hibberd in the selected side)



SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

Melbourne: James Harmes

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

West Coast: Zane Trew

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

Adelaide: Matt Crouch