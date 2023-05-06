Michael Hibberd in action during the 2022 semi-final match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has swung a late defensive change for its match against Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Demons have decided to rest veteran Michael Hibberd, bringing in Daniel Turner to play the second game of his career.

Turner, a half-back, made his debut in the Queen's Birthday match against Collingwood last season, unfortunately finishing with a fractured cheekbone after a heavy collision with Jamie Elliott.

SUNS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Melbourne is nearly at full strength, while the Suns were forced into three changes when teams were announced on Thursday night, with Ben Ainsworth, Lachie Weller and Nick Holman all to miss with injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R8: Gold Coast v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Demons at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Suns will be looking to make it three in a row when it hosts the Demons at Heritage Bank Stadium in what will be ruckman Jarrod Witts' 150th game.

Second-placed Melbourne comes into the match fresh off a 90-point drubbing of North Melbourne, while the 13-placed Suns have got their season back on track in recent weeks with wins over the Kangaroos and Richmond.

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Daniel Turner (replaces Michael Hibberd in the selected side)



SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

Melbourne: James Harmes

Bottom-six sides Fremantle and Hawthorn face-off at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 14th-placed Dockers have had a less-than-ideal start to their season with just two wins to date, and will be looking to bounce back after a 48-point loss to Brisbane last week. The young Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, but have been competitive against some strong opposition.

DOCKERS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will return from injury as the Dockers' substitute, while Michael Frederick and Josh Treacy are also back. Sam Sturt and Will Brodie have been dropped.

The Hawks have rested veteran Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath for the trip west, with Lloyd Meek and Connor Macdonald to come in.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R8: Fremantle v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval.

The next chapter in one of the great modern-day rivalries will also be written on Saturday night when Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs face-off at Manuka Oval.

There's no love lost between the two teams, with some red-hot recent battles setting the scene for another nail-biter.

GIANTS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Giants are coming off a thrilling one-point win over Sydney, while the Bulldogs had a solid 29-point win over Hawthorn.

GWS veteran Callan Ward is back from suspension to face his former club, while James Peatling is omitted.

Ryan Gardner is back for the Dogs and Tom Liberatore will play after missing last week with concussion.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R8: GWS v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Bulldogs at Manuka Oval

Richmond v West Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

West Coast: Zane Trew

TIGERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

Adelaide: Matt Crouch

CATS v CROWS Follow it LIVE