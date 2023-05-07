THE final game of the round will see St Kilda come up against a struggling North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.
The Roos have dropped their past five games after starting the season 2-0, while the Saints have had the opposite fortune and are sitting pretty in third spot after their 5-2 start.
Alastair Clarkson has dropped Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner, while Charlie Comben (ankle/leg), Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and Tom Powell (ankle) are out injured. Luke Davies-Uniacke heads the list of inclusions against St Kilda while debutant Blake Drury is also in.
The Saints have brought in athletic forward Cooper Sharman at the expense of Zaine Cordy.
North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
St Kilda: Jack Bytel
Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan
Sydney: Aaron Francis
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Essendon: Jye Menzie
