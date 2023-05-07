PORT Adelaide is looking to make it five wins on the trot when it welcomes Essendon to Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.
The Power (5-2) will be buoyed by last week's come-from-behind win on the road over top-of-the-table St Kilda, which followed impressive wins over West Coast, the Western Bulldogs and Sydney.
POWER v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
Last week's victory put the Power into fifth spot - but equal second on points - while Essendon has slipped out of the top eight after consecutive losses.
The Bombers have recalled former captain Dyson Heppell and Alwyn Davey jnr and will be looking to bounce back after they were blown out of the water early by Geelong last week and weren't able to recover from the deficit.
Francis Evans will be Port's tactical sub, while Jye Menzie will be the Bombers' 23rd man.
Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Essendon: Jye Menzie
Collingwood will be looking to avenge its heartbreaking preliminary final loss to Sydney when it welcomes the Swans to the MCG.
MAGPIES v SWANS Follow it LIVE
The Pies sit atop the ladder after they came from the clouds yet again last week to steal a one-point win in the dying seconds against Adelaide, while Sydney is looking to get back on the winners' list after dropping four of its past five games.
Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan
Sydney: Aaron Francis
Craig McRae has axed small forward Jack Ginnivan for the clash, but welcomes back Scott Pendlebury and Mason Cox. The Swans, meanwhile, have dropped former top-five draft pick Dylan Stephens from its starting 22 along with ex-Bomber Aaron Francis and young midfielder Angus Sheldrick. Robbie Fox and Justin McInerney return.
In the final game of the round, St Kilda will come up against a struggling North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.
The Roos have dropped their past five games after starting the season 2-0, while the Saints have had the opposite fortune and are sitting pretty in third spot after their 5-2 start.
KANGAROOS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
Alastair Clarkson has dropped Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner, while Charlie Comben (ankle/leg), Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and Tom Powell (ankle) are out injured. Luke Davies-Uniacke heads the list of inclusions against St Kilda while debutant Blake Drury is also in.
The Saints have brought in athletic forward Cooper Sharman at the expense of Zaine Cordy.