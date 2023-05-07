Blake Drury receives his jumper from Alastair Clarkson before the R8 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE final game of the round will see St Kilda come up against a struggling North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The Roos have dropped their past five games after starting the season 2-0, while the Saints have had the opposite fortune and are sitting pretty in third spot after their 5-2 start.

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Alastair Clarkson has dropped Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner, while Charlie Comben (ankle/leg), Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and Tom Powell (ankle) are out injured. Luke Davies-Uniacke heads the list of inclusions against St Kilda while debutant Blake Drury is also in.

The Saints have brought in athletic forward Cooper Sharman at the expense of Zaine Cordy.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R8: North Melbourne v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan

Sydney: Aaron Francis

MAGPIES v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans

Essendon: Jye Menzie

POWER v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats