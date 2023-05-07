THE final game of the round will see St Kilda come up against a struggling North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The Roos have dropped their past five games after starting the season 2-0, while the Saints have had the opposite fortune and are sitting pretty in third spot after their 5-2 start.

Alastair Clarkson has dropped Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner, while Charlie Comben (ankle/leg), Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and Tom Powell (ankle) are out injured. Luke Davies-Uniacke heads the list of inclusions against St Kilda while debutant Blake Drury is also in. 

The Saints have brought in athletic forward Cooper Sharman at the expense of Zaine Cordy.

Match Previews R8: North Melbourne v St Kilda

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan
Sydney: Aaron Francis

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Essendon: Jye Menzie 

