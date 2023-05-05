COLLINGWOOD has dropped Jack Ginnivan for its huge clash with Sydney, Essendon has recalled former skipper Dyson Heppell and North Melbourne has swung five changes after its heavy loss to Melbourne.

The Magpies have left out small forward Ginnivan after three games back in the side following his ban for illicit drug use. They welcome back champion Scott Pendlebury (eye) and Mason Cox (spleen).

Sydney has dropped former top-five draft pick Dylan Stephens from its starting 22 along with ex-Bomber Aaron Francis and young midfielder Angus Sheldrick. Defender Robbie Fox comes back in, along with wingman Justin McInerney.

Port Adelaide regains Tom Jonas after suspension and Todd Marshall (concussion), with Xavier Duursma (knee) and young tall forward Ollie Lord making way.

Heppell is back for the Bombers ahead, along with first-year goalsneak Alwyn Davey jnr for the clash with the Power at Adelaide Oval.

Alastair Clarkson has swung the axe at the Kangaroos after their uncompetitive loss to Melbourne. Luke Davies-Uniacke heads the list of inclusions against St Kilda while debutant Blake Drury is also in. Aaron Hall and Kayne Turner have been dropped, alongside injured Roos Charlie Comben (ankle/leg), Callum Coleman-Jones (concussion) and Tom Powell (ankle).

The Saints have brought in athletic forward Cooper Sharman at the expense of Zaine Cordy for the twilight clash at Marvel Stadium.

Jhye Clark is a chance to debut as the substitute for Geelong after Oisin Mullin (hamstring) was withdrawn from Geelong’s emergency list.

Richmond big man Ivan Soldo has been withdrawn from the Tigers’ clash against West Coast due to a foot injury, with Noah Cumberland coming into the side, with Biggie Nyuon added to the emergency list.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, T.Marshall

Out: X.Duursma (knee), O.Lord (omitted), J.Burgoyne (omitted)

Last week's sub: Riley Bonner

ESSENDON

In: A.Davey jnr, D.Heppell

Out: S.Durham (suspension), M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), W.Snelling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Will Snelling

Collingwood v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury, M.Cox

Out: N.Kreuger (ribs), J.Ginnivan (omitted), W.Kelly (sub)

Last week's sub: Will Kelly

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, J.McInerney

Out: A.Francis (omitted), A.Sheldrick (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted)

Last week's sub: Marc Sheather

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Drury, F.Perez, L.Davies-Uniacke, M.Bergman, J.Mahony

Out: C.Comben (ankle), C.Coleman-Jones (concussion), A.Hall (omitted), T.Powell (ankle), K.Turner (omitted), D.Howe (sub)

Last week's sub: Daniel Howe

ST KILDA

In: C.Sharman

Out: Z.Cordy (omitted), M.Windhager (omitted)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager