THE AFL will look to lock in its headline Grand Final entertainment years in advance as the League pushes to book in global acts for its biggest stage.

The League scored a massive get in 2022 when UK megastar Robbie Williams performed ahead of Geelong's premiership win over Sydney, with the Angels and Let Me Entertain You singer producing a masterclass at the MCG.

It has created a market for big-name performers from around the world to be interested in performing at the Grand Final, however touring schedules have also caused limitations around availability.

But under the AFL's executive general manager of customer and commercial Kylie Rogers, the League is taking a new approach to its Grand Final entertainment and is keen to lock in its performers well ahead of the flag decider and potentially years in advance.

It would allow the League to book in major acts one, two or three years down the track and build the event into the calendars of busy touring artists. The AFL will also continue to look to lock in local Australian acts as well as part of its Grand Final offering.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Can he kick it? Robbie and Cal go head-to-head International music superstar Robbie Williams discusses GF performance, footy slang and more with Cal Twomey

Williams' seven-song pre-game entertainment last year was universally praised and included a tribute to the late Shane Warne, a cover of John Farnham classic You're the Voice and a duet with local star Delta Goodrem.

The AFL went with local acts to spearhead its Grand Final entertainments in 2020 at the Gabba and 2021 at Optus Stadium during the COVID-hit years, but has also had a string of international performers for its biggest day over the past decade.

Ed Sheeran (in 2014), The Killers (2017), Sting (2016) and Black Eyed Peas (2018) are among some of the high-profile Grand Final acts from overseas.