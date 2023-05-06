Max Gawn celebrates a goal during Melbourne's round eight match against Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium. picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast threw everything at Melbourne on Saturday night, but the Demons clung on in a thriller at Heritage Bank Stadium to win by five points.

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Suns defender Darcy Macpherson had a set shot from 40m that could have earned his team a draw, but sprayed his effort wide to the right.

Melbourne hung on to win 13.12 (90) to 13.7 (85) in front of a parochial home crowd.

After the Demons got out to a 15-point lead early in the final quarter of what had been an intense, see-sawing battle, the Suns mustered one last effort and could consider themselves unlucky to not get something from the game.

Noah Anderson, clearly the best player on the ground, kicked a goal to close the margin to nine points, and when Mal Rosas jnr kicked his fourth goal minutes later, a grandstand finish was in order.

Anderson finished with 36 disposals, 10 clearances and three goal assists to go along with his goal in a Herculean two-way performance.

His prowess and quick hands around the stoppages helped the Suns earn a 40-34 clearance advantage and 141-118 contested possession edge.

But the Demons did enough, with Christian Petracca (26), Max Gawn and Clayton Oliver (28) all having enough of an influence to earn their team the four premiership points.

Melbourne shot out to a three-goal lead early in the match as it made the most of every foray forward.

Jacob van Rooyen, Kysaiah Pickett and Brodie Grundy all kicked truly before Gold Coast wrestled back the momentum with a relentless hunt around the contest.

Matt Rowell got on top around the stoppages, while Rosas jnr (who kicked three goals in the first half) finished nicely.

Melbourne was the slightly more composed team as tempers frayed, kicking goals right on the quarter-time siren and then again just before the half to take a seven-point lead to the main break.

Late in the second quarter the teams came together with some push-and-shove, with Gawn and Witts at the centre of things after Mabior Chol kicked a goal and celebrated with intent.

The third quarter was more of the same back and forth action, with the intensity and pressure from both teams seemingly rising the longer the match wore on.

Anderson had 12 disposals for the term, lifting his team, while Angus Brayshaw had nine for Melbourne as Ben King's goal on the siren levelled scores at the final change.

Rowell-Anderson one-two punch

Against one of, if not the, best midfields in the competition, Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson continued to enhance their burgeoning reputations with another outstanding showing. Anderson was the best player on the ground and Rowell's 11 clearances were enormous against Oliver, Petracca and Jack Viney. Seventeen of Anderson's 36 disposals – both match-highs – were contested, while Rowell earned 13 of his 18 the hard way.

Kade Chandler's magic finish

The young Melbourne forward is having a great season and added another highlight to his resume with a brilliant first quarter goal. With the ball running into the Demons' forward 50, Chandler sprinted after it, picked it up, evaded Wil Powell and Sean Lemmens and then calmly swung on to his left boot and curled home a finish from 40m for a spectacular goal.

Ballard leaves the field on a stretcher

Midway through the fourth quarter, Gold Coast defender Charlie Ballard left the field on a stretcher after an incident involving young Dee Jacob van Rooyen. Ballard had plonked himself under a high ball close to goal and was expecting to take an uncontested mark before van Rooyen made a late, clumsy challenge to spoil. It appeared the young forward's arm made contact high with Ballard, sending him crumpling to the ground. Play was halted for five minutes while he was assisted from the field.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Chandler brushes off Suns for fun in magical finish Kade Chandler puts through this ripping goal just before the quarter-time siren

00:37 Stellar Rosas snap keeps Suns rolling Malcolm Rosas brings his Suns within single digits with this booming snap late in the second term

00:38 Tempers flare after brutal Chol tackle Mabior Chol sparks a late second-term brawl after this high tackle on Jake Bowey

00:45 Neal-Bullen ripper lifts Dees before break Alex Neal-Bullen puts through this sensational goal just before the half-time siren

00:56 Electric Kozzy puts Suns in a spin Kysaiah Pickett shows off his forward craft with this exceptional spinning finish to start the third term

00:50 Powerful Petracca bender breaks deadlock Christian Petracca shows off his explosiveness with this sensational snap to put his side back in front

03:42 Last two mins: Late miss sees Dees hold off brave Suns Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Melbourne in round eight

GOLD COAST 3.3 7.4 11.6 13.7 (85)

MELBOURNE 4.4 8.5 11.6 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Rosas 4, Casboult 2, Chol 2, King 2, Anderson, Ellis, Lukosius

Melbourne: Gawn 2, Grundy 2, Pickett 2, Bowey, Chandler, Jordon, Neal-Bullen, Petracca, Sparrow, van Rooyen

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Macpherson, Ballard, Powell, Rowell, Lemmens

Melbourne: Petracca, Gawn, Oliver, Brayshaw, Sparrow, May

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Ballard (head), Long (leg)

Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Nil

Melbourne: Daniel Turner replaced Michael Hibberd (managed) in the selected side

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: James Tsitas (replaced Sam Flanders in the fourth quarter)

Melbourne: James Harmes (replaced Daniel Turner in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 11,440 at Heritage Bank Stadium