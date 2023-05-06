Nic Newman looks on during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nic Newman has copped a one-match ban for his hit on Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale on Friday night.

Newman made contact to Neale's chin at a boundary throw in during the Blues' 26-point loss at Marvel Stadium.

The Match Review Officer has assessed the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, which leads to a one-match ban.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Newman in trouble for this hit on Neale? Carlton's Nic Newman could come under MRO scrutiny for this incident with Brisbane's Lachie Neale

The 2020 Brownlow medallist was given a free kick for the incident during the third quarter, with Lions players remonstrating with Newman.

A Lions player was overheard on the broadcast describing the hit as a "dog shot".

If the Blues accept the sanction, Newman will be unavailable for a crunch game against the Western Bulldogs next Saturday night.