CARLTON defender Nic Newman has copped a one-match ban for his hit on Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale on Friday night.
Newman made contact to Neale's chin at a boundary throw in during the Blues' 26-point loss at Marvel Stadium.
The Match Review Officer has assessed the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, which leads to a one-match ban.
The 2020 Brownlow medallist was given a free kick for the incident during the third quarter, with Lions players remonstrating with Newman.
A Lions player was overheard on the broadcast describing the hit as a "dog shot".
If the Blues accept the sanction, Newman will be unavailable for a crunch game against the Western Bulldogs next Saturday night.