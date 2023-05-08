A general shot of play during the round nine match between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG on May 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL is set to continue with its plan to build a Friday night double-header into the upcoming Mother's Day weekend, having received positive feedback from clubs following a successful trial last year.

The upcoming round nine fixture features multiple Friday night matches and a reduced schedule on Mother's Day on Sunday, having done similar last season in reaction to a series of poor turnouts on the same day in previous years.

Richmond plays Geelong at 7.20pm AEST on Friday night, while West Coast will then host Gold Coast at 6.40pm AWST, with the new schedule ensuring there will be the same crossover time as there would be if the second game was played on Sunday.

There will then be only two matches on Mother's Day itself, with no crossover between them, with Adelaide to host St Kilda at 12.40pm ACST and then Collingwood to face Greater Western Sydney at the MCG at 4.40pm AEST.

The AFL received negative feedback from clubs involved in three Mother's Day matches in 2019, with Hawthorn drawing a crowd of just 14,636 for its 3.20pm AEST MCG fixture against GWS in that year.

Two seasons of COVID-19 affected fixtures followed, but the AFL trialled a Friday night double-header and a reduced Mother's Day schedule over the same weekend last season and received an overwhelmingly positive response from clubs.

Melbourne's 1.10pm AEST clash with St Kilda at the MCG drew a crowd of 35,767 people on Mother's Day last year, while Carlton's 4.40pm AEST game against Adelaide at Marvel Stadium was watched by 25,376 fans.