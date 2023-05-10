Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

RILEY Beveridge has taken a very handy three-point buffer at the top of the leaderboard after picking a perfect nine correct winners last weekend.

He wasn't the only one to load up, though, with Sarah Black, Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Michael Whiting also on point.

Our experts are all in agreement on six games this round, with no one giving third-placed St Kilda a chance in Adelaide against the Crows.

Nathan Schmook is the only tipster picking Fremantle to get the better of Sydney at the SCG.

Nathan Schmook is the only tipster picking Fremantle to get the better of Sydney at the SCG.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong – 29 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 54

SARAH BLACK

Geelong – 22 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 51

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 12 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 51

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 26 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 50

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 27 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 49

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 37 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 9

Total: 49

JOSH GABELICH

Geelong - 22 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 48

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 12 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 47

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 40 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 46

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 28 points

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 8

Total: 46

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 15 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Brisbane

Carlton

Adelaide

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 43

TOTALS

Richmond 0-11 Geelong

West Coast 0-11 Gold Coast

Sydney 10-1 Fremantle

North Melbourne 0-11 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 0-11 Melbourne

Brisbane 11-0 Essendon

Carlton 3-8 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 11-0 St Kilda

Collingwood 11-0 Greater Western Sydney