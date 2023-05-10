RILEY Beveridge has taken a very handy three-point buffer at the top of the leaderboard after picking a perfect nine correct winners last weekend.
He wasn't the only one to load up, though, with Sarah Black, Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Michael Whiting also on point.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Our experts are all in agreement on six games this round, with no one giving third-placed St Kilda a chance in Adelaide against the Crows.
Nathan Schmook is the only tipster picking Fremantle to get the better of Sydney at the SCG.
Check out the other R9 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong – 29 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 54
SARAH BLACK
Geelong – 22 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 51
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 12 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 51
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 26 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 50
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 27 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 49
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 37 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 9
Total: 49
JOSH GABELICH
Geelong - 22 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 48
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 12 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 47
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - 40 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 46
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 28 points
Gold Coast
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 8
Total: 46
KANE CORNES
Geelong - 15 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Brisbane
Carlton
Adelaide
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 43
TOTALS
Richmond 0-11 Geelong
West Coast 0-11 Gold Coast
Sydney 10-1 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-11 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 0-11 Melbourne
Brisbane 11-0 Essendon
Carlton 3-8 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 11-0 St Kilda
Collingwood 11-0 Greater Western Sydney