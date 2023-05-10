Jacob van Rooyen in a contest with Charlie Ballard during the round eight match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to head to the AFL appeals board to contest Jacob van Rooyen's controversial two-match striking ban, determined to clear up confusion around how players can contest the ball.

Emerging star van Rooyen was cited for a dangerous spoil, where his bicep hit the head of Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard, and had his two-match suspension upheld at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night.

Coach Simon Goodwin all but confirmed Melbourne would appeal, pending final legal tick-offs.

"We need to make sure we're really clear that if we go down the appeals (route) that we're going to get a really good hearing. So we need to check all that off before we make that decision," he said.

"But jeez, I hope we do appeal. I hope we do and our club's pushing down that path ... it's more than likely that we will be appealing."

Charlie Ballard is stretchered off the field following this marking contest midway through the fourth term

Goodwin believed the tribunal's ruling challenged "the fabric of the game".

"When you see the outrage in our supporter base, you see the outrage of the footy community, clearly you look at it, and it's either unjust, or the fabric of the game's getting challenged," he said.

"For us, it's important that we probably go down that path of looking at why that's the case and take it a little bit further and we'll hit all avenues about how we go about doing that and get all the information we can.

"But clearly there's a level of frustration, a level of disappointment for a whole range of different reasons.

"Because clearly the laws state that you can contest the ball and Jacob's only thing that he was looking at was contesting the ball. So the fabric of the game has been challenged."

The decision to uphold van Rooyen's ban has frustrated current and former players, who believe the 20-year-old's attempted spoil was within the spirit of the game.

Jacob van Rooyen spoils Charlie Ballard during the R8 match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

When asked whether Melbourne felt a responsibility to appeal, Goodwin said: "yeah, we do."

"There is a level of confusion that's out there all of a sudden," he said.

"So we certainly feel it's an important process to go through to help build that clarity."

Ballard was stretchered off the field but has since been cleared of concussion or a neck injury.

The AFL tribunal, led by chair Jeff Gleeson, said the force of the blow was considerable and van Rooyen's actions were careless.

Van Rooyen stands to miss games against Hawthorn and Port Adelaide.

Port Adelaide forward Junior Rioli will front the tribunal on Wednesday, facing a ban of at least three matches for his off-the-ball strike that concussed Essendon's Jordan Ridley.

Rioli collected Ridley high after sticking out his arm in a clumsy attempt to put on a block for a leading teammate.

Dons defender Jordan Ridley leaves the field after receiving contact from Junior Rioli in this clash

The Bombers expect Ridley to miss multiple games because of concussion as a result of the incident.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian graded Rioli's actions as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.