Mitch Duncan and Daniel Rioli compete for the ball during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JHYE Clark will make his debut as Geelong's substitute as expected in Friday night's blockbuster against Richmond at the MCG.

Clark, the No.8 pick in last year's draft, will start as the sub with no late changes to either side.

Judson Clarke will be the Tigers' sub.

The Tigers ended their five-game losing streak with a much-needed win over West Coast in round eight, while the in-form Cats have won five straight.

Richmond has just two wins and a draw from its opening eight games and needs another victory to kickstart its season.

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Judson Clarke

Geelong: Jhye Clark

The teams last met in one of the games of 2022, when Tom Stewart concussed Dion Prestia and was then banned for four matches, with the Cats winning by three points.

Match Previews R9: Richmond v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Cats at the MCG

Trent Cotchin returns for the Tigers, while the Cats have brought in Brandan Parfitt to cover the losses of Patrick Dangerfield (injury) and Brad Close (suspension).

The second game of the night sees West Coast host Gold Coast at Optus Stadium.

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Luke Edwards

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

The depleted Eagles have won just one game this season ahead of taking on the Suns, who are 3-5 and need another win to stay in touch with the top eight.

Match Previews R9: West Coast v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Suns at Optus Stadium

Gold Coast has lost Ben Long to injury and brought former No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew back into its 22. The Eagles have made three changes, including losing Shannon Hurn to an adductor injury.