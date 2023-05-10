ADELAIDE recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie joins the Gettable crew this week.

Ogilvie takes us inside the Crows' list build and the improvement made by the club's suite of recent first-round picks including Darcy Fogarty, Chayce Jones, Ned McHenry, Riley Thilthorpe and Josh Rachele.

He also offers an update on what's next for the club, having recently targeted trade recruits like Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine, and provides an insight on what the team's improvement means for their list management plans.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Why 'buying picks' is coming, latest on top Crow's call, Swans targets Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the big questions facing incoming CEO Andrew Dillon, and are joined by Adelaide list manager Hamish Ogilvie

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also debate the 12 biggest list management questions for CEO-elect Andrew Dillon, analyse the seven draftees no one is speaking about, and take a bunch of listener questions.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Gettable is the new trade, draft and free agency podcast on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts. The latest episode is live now.