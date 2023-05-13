Alwyn Davey jnr in action during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has swung a late change for its clash against Brisbane at the Gabba, while Carlton and the Western Bulldogs will go into Saturday night's clash unchanged.

Despite being named in the starting 22 earlier in the week, Alwyn Davey jnr was a late withdrawal and will be the Bombers' substitute, with Massimo D’Ambrosio taking his place.

Noah Answerth will be the Lions' 23rd man.

Meanwhile, Ed Curnow and Lachie McNeil will be the Blues' and Bulldogs' respective subs for that clash.

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Ed Curnow

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

BLUES v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr replaced in selected side by Massimo D’Ambrosio

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Noah Answerth

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr

LIONS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST



LATE CHANGES



Hawthorn: Ned Reeves replaced in selected side by Jacob Koschitzke

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble

Melbourne: James Jordon

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST



LATE CHANGES



North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Marc Sheather

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

SWANS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats