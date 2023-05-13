ESSENDON has swung a late change for its clash against Brisbane at the Gabba, while Carlton and the Western Bulldogs will go into Saturday night's clash unchanged.

Despite being named in the starting 22 earlier in the week, Alwyn Davey jnr was a late withdrawal and will be the Bombers' substitute, with Massimo D’Ambrosio taking his place.

Noah Answerth will be the Lions' 23rd man.

Meanwhile, Ed Curnow and Lachie McNeil will be the Blues' and Bulldogs' respective subs for that clash.

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Ed Curnow
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Nil
Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr replaced in selected side by Massimo D’Ambrosio

SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Noah Answerth
Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Ned Reeves replaced in selected side by Jacob Koschitzke
Melbourne: Nil 

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble
Melbourne: James Jordon

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil
Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones

SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Marc Sheather
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

