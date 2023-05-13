HAWTHORN has swung a late change ahead of its clash against Melbourne at the MCG, with Ned Reeves withdrawn from the team due to an ankle injury.
Jacob Koschitzke comes into the side, with Lachie Bramble named as substitute. James Jordon will be the Demons' sub.
Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: Ned Reeves replaced in selected side by Jacob Koschitzke
Melbourne: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble
Melbourne: James Jordon
HAWKS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nil
Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead
KANGAROOS v POWER Follow it LIVE
Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Marc Sheather
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe
SWANS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE
Later on Saturday night, Brisbane will be aiming for a sixth straight win when it hosts Essendon at the Gabba.
LIONS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
Dayne Zorko returns for the Lions in place of Noah Answerth, while the Bombers are without midfield gun Darcy Parish with a calf injury, and Jake Kelly and Jordan Ridley due to concussion.
Under-fire Carlton is out to cause an upset when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in the last game on Saturday.
BLUES v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE
Luke Beveridge sprung a surprise at team selection by naming category B rookie James O'Donnell for his debut, with Adam Treloar to miss with a hamstring complaint.