Ned Reeves in action during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has swung a late change ahead of its clash against Melbourne at the MCG, with Ned Reeves withdrawn from the team due to an ankle injury.

Jacob Koschitzke comes into the side, with Lachie Bramble named as substitute. James Jordon will be the Demons' sub.

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Ned Reeves replaced in selected side by Jacob Koschitzke

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble

Melbourne: James Jordon

HAWKS v DEMONS

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

KANGAROOS v POWER

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Marc Sheather

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

SWANS v DOCKERS

Later on Saturday night, Brisbane will be aiming for a sixth straight win when it hosts Essendon at the Gabba.

LIONS v BOMBERS

Dayne Zorko returns for the Lions in place of Noah Answerth, while the Bombers are without midfield gun Darcy Parish with a calf injury, and Jake Kelly and Jordan Ridley due to concussion.

Under-fire Carlton is out to cause an upset when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in the last game on Saturday.

BLUES v BULLDOGS

Luke Beveridge sprung a surprise at team selection by naming category B rookie James O'Donnell for his debut, with Adam Treloar to miss with a hamstring complaint.