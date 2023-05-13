Darcy Byrne-Jones looks on during the Power's clash against St Kilda in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has swung a late change ahead of its clash against North Melbourne in Hobart, with Darcy Byrne-Jones withdrawn from the team due to illness.

Byrne-Jones has been replaced in the selected side by defender Kane Farrell, who spent the past few weeks out of the side due to a cheekbone injury.

KANGAROOS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Jackson Mead will be Port's sub, while Phoenix Spicer will be the Kangaroos' 23rd man.

Jason Horne-Francis comes up against former club North Melbourne when Port Adelaide takes on the Kangaroos in Hobart.

The 2021 No.1 pick left the Roos in a mega trade at the end of last season and faces his ex-teammates for the first time.

Match Previews R9: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Power at Blundstone Arena

Alastair Clarkson has dumped veteran Ben Cunnington, with Hugh Greenwood taking his place, while the Power are without Junior Rioli after his two-game suspension and Charlie Dixon, who suffered a quad strain at training during the week.

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones



SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

Finals aspirants Sydney and Fremantle do battle at the SCG in the first match on Saturday afternoon in what shapes as a crucial clash.

The Swans and Dockers both enter the encounter after underwhelming starts to 2023, sitting outside the top eight with 3-5 records.

SWANS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle claimed a win over Hawthorn last time out, while Sydney has lost five of its past six games.

Tom Hickey will play his first game for Sydney in 2023 after overcoming injury, coming in to replace Peter Ladhams (arm), while the Dockers have left Nat Fyfe out of the 22, leaving the door open for the dual Brownlow medallist to be the sub for the second straight match.

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Marc Sheather

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

Match Previews R9: Sydney v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Dockers at the SCG

Melbourne will enter its clash against Hawthorn at the MCG as favourite to secure a seventh win of the season.

HAWKS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

The Demons are still considered among the premiership favourites ahead of taking on the struggling Hawks, who have dropped Fergus Greene and Jack Scrimshaw among five changes. The Dees welcome back Michael Hibberb and Charlie Spargo.

Match Previews R9: Hawthorn v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Demons at the MCG

Brisbane will be aiming for a sixth straight win when it hosts Essendon at the Gabba.

LIONS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Dayne Zorko returns for the Lions in place of Noah Answerth, while the Bombers are without midfield gun Darcy Parish with a calf injury, and Jake Kelly and Jordan Ridley due to concussion.

Match Previews R9: Brisbane v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Bombers at the Gabba

Under-fire Carlton is out to cause an upset when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in the last game on Saturday.

BLUES v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Luke Beveridge sprung a surprise at team selection by naming category B rookie James O'Donnell for his debut, with Adam Treloar to miss with a hamstring complaint.