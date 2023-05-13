PORT Adelaide has swung a late change ahead of its clash against North Melbourne in Hobart, with Darcy Byrne-Jones withdrawn from the team due to illness.
Byrne-Jones has been replaced in the selected side by defender Kane Farrell, who spent the past few weeks out of the side due to a cheekbone injury.
Jackson Mead will be Port's sub, while Phoenix Spicer will be the Kangaroos' 23rd man.
Jason Horne-Francis comes up against former club North Melbourne when Port Adelaide takes on the Kangaroos in Hobart.
The 2021 No.1 pick left the Roos in a mega trade at the end of last season and faces his ex-teammates for the first time.
Alastair Clarkson has dumped veteran Ben Cunnington, with Hugh Greenwood taking his place, while the Power are without Junior Rioli after his two-game suspension and Charlie Dixon, who suffered a quad strain at training during the week.
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell comes into the selected side for Darcy Byrne-Jones
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead
Finals aspirants Sydney and Fremantle do battle at the SCG in the first match on Saturday afternoon in what shapes as a crucial clash.
The Swans and Dockers both enter the encounter after underwhelming starts to 2023, sitting outside the top eight with 3-5 records.
Fremantle claimed a win over Hawthorn last time out, while Sydney has lost five of its past six games.
Tom Hickey will play his first game for Sydney in 2023 after overcoming injury, coming in to replace Peter Ladhams (arm), while the Dockers have left Nat Fyfe out of the 22, leaving the door open for the dual Brownlow medallist to be the sub for the second straight match.
Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Marc Sheather
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe
Melbourne will enter its clash against Hawthorn at the MCG as favourite to secure a seventh win of the season.
The Demons are still considered among the premiership favourites ahead of taking on the struggling Hawks, who have dropped Fergus Greene and Jack Scrimshaw among five changes. The Dees welcome back Michael Hibberb and Charlie Spargo.
Brisbane will be aiming for a sixth straight win when it hosts Essendon at the Gabba.
Dayne Zorko returns for the Lions in place of Noah Answerth, while the Bombers are without midfield gun Darcy Parish with a calf injury, and Jake Kelly and Jordan Ridley due to concussion.
Under-fire Carlton is out to cause an upset when it takes on the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in the last game on Saturday.
Luke Beveridge sprung a surprise at team selection by naming category B rookie James O'Donnell for his debut, with Adam Treloar to miss with a hamstring complaint.