Dylan Grimes walks off the field after the R8 match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND has re-signed co-captain Dylan Grimes in a deal that will take him into a 15th season.

As first reported in Inside Trading last month, the three-time premiership defender was keen to play on for another year and has since put pen to paper on an extension into 2024.

The 31-year-old has played every game this season, including keeping the likes of Jack Darling and Brody Mihocek to one goal each.

Grimes also held lively Melbourne forward Bayley Fritsch goalless across 71 minutes as his direct opponent in the Anzac Day eve blockbuster at the MCG.

The Tigers have also confirmed a new deal for defenders Tylar Young, as reported in Inside Trading on Thursday, and Noah Balta, as reported in Inside Trading last month.

Grimes' manager Marty Pask told AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last month that a contract was all but done.

"I expect him to be able to keep playing on," Pask said.

"He expects to keep playing on and Richmond's got a preparedness for that to happen, too. I would think he'd keep going. Everything with where that sits right now, I'd be very, very confident he'd be playing next year."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: The name rebuilding clubs need, the talls Lions should target Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss a young Hawk who may be gettable, the growing 'need for Reid' and are joined by agent Marty Pask

Grimes ranks second at Richmond for spoils this season and has a one-on-one contest loss rate of just 25 per cent.

He was one of several experienced stars out of contract at the end of this season, including Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Robbie Tarrant.

Among his many accolades, Grimes was All-Australian in 2019 and won Richmond's best and fairest award in 2021. He has served as co-captain alongside Toby Nankervis since 2022.

Dylan Grimes in action during the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said it was exciting to have Grimes locked in for 2024.

"Dylan has thrived since being voted in by his peers to captain the club and continues to be a consistent performer for us on game day," he said.

"His leadership, drive, and guidance on and off the field for his teammates is first class, helping to improve other players and our football program as a whole.

"We look forward to Dylan continuing to add to the outstanding contribution he has made to Richmond over 14 years."