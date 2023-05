Alastair Clarkson during North Melbourne's loss to Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Hawks probe latest: Clarko and Hawks at loggerheads, where to from here after 'messy' 48 hours

- What van Rooyen's escape from two-match ban means for players

- Son of cricket champ to debut after 35 days with Bulldogs

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.