COLLINGWOOD skipper Darcy Moore has been named to face GWS at the MCG this afternoon despite missing training during the week.

Moore missed training on Friday due to a skin infection but will take on the Giants, while John Noble (corked thigh) will also play having also missed training during the week.

There is no late change to either side, with Reef McInness and Callan Ward the subs.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Collingwood entered the round a game clear on top of the ladder, and will be keen to keep their momentum going with its eighth win of the season.

The Giants put up a good fight against the Western Bulldogs last week, while the Pies finished strong to defeat the Swans.

It'll be the first time the Pies' Bobby Hill will face his old side after crossing over from the Giants during the off-season.

Cameron Fleeton will make his debut for the Giants as Isaac Cumming is sidelined, while the Pies are without Billy Frampton in another injury blow to their tall stocks.

There are just two games today as opposed to the normal three due to Mother's Day.

Collingwood v GWS Giants at the MCG, 4.40pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Reef McInnes

GWS Giants: Callan Ward