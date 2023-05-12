ST KILDA will be without Jade Gresham for its Mother's Day clash with Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney has played it safe by leaving skipper Toby Greene out of its MCG meeting with Collingwood.

Gresham failed a fitness test on Friday morning and will make way for first-year forward Anthony Caminiti, who comes in after serving a three-game suspension.

Adelaide brings in defender Patrick Parnell for his first game back since suffering a head knock in round two, replacing Nick Murray in the Crows backline, while Matt Crouch is a chance of being the sub for a second week in a row after being named an emergency.

Giants skipper Greene (ankle) has been under an injury cloud all week after missing the round eight clash against the Western Bulldogs and needed to pass a fitness test on Friday, but coach Adam Kingsley has opted not to risk his matchwinner against the Magpies.

GWS welcomes debutant Cam Fleeton in place of the injured Isaac Cumming while Collingwood will be without ruck/defender Billy Frampton. There's also a watch on skipper Darcy Moore, who is nursing an elbow infection in the lead-up to Sunday's game.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: P.Parnell

Out: N.Murray (concussion), M.Crouch (sub)

Last week's sub: Matt Crouch

ST KILDA

In: A.Caminiti

Out: J.Gresham (knee), J.Bytel (sub)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 4.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: Nil

Out: B.Frampton (groin)

Last week's sub: Jack Ginnivan

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Fleeton

Out: I.Cumming (calf), C.Ward (sub)

New: Cameron Fleeton

Last week's sub: James Peatling