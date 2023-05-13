Luke Davies-Uniacke leaves the field injured during North Melbourne's round nine match against Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's horror season has gone from bad to worse, with a litany of injuries topping off a 70-point loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke (29 disposals, eight clearances) was a shining light in the defeat, but is "very unlikely" to feature next week after suffering a hamstring injury.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

"We've got four or five guys that are very sore out of the game," North coach Alastair Clarkson said post-match.

Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion) and Jack Mahony (shoulder) could all join Davies-Uniacke on the sidelines, and with North Melbourne slumping to a seventh consecutive loss, the positivity that accompanied their 2-0 start to the season has all but dissipated.

Highlights: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide The Kangaroos and Power clash in round nine

While Port Adelaide has some injury concerns of its own, with Todd Marshall suffering a concussion early in the match and Charlie Dixon straining a quad at training this week, the overall picture is bright for the Power.

With dynamic young midfield duo Zak Butters (32 disposals, 12 score involvements) and Connor Rozee (25 possessions, six clearances) leading the way, the Power have won six games in a row.

Silky smooth Butters dominates in Power victory Zak Butters is once again the barometer behind Port Adelaide's goal fiesta, contributing with 32 disposals alongside some gutsy marks

Jason Horne-Francis wasn't confronted physically or verbally in his first clash against his old club, and warmed into the game to finish with 15 disposals, five tackles and a goal after managing just one handball in the first term.

"It was a good day for Jason to get out of the way in some ways," Port coach Ken Hinkley said post-match.

"The first time you play against your previous side, I think that's where you get your chance to really move on. Hopefully for Jase now he moves on to a career that's going to be long and strong for Port Adelaide."

Full post-match, R9: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round nine's match against North Melbourne

While Horne-Francis had one of his quieter matches his lookalike Miles Bergman starred, taking six intercept marks and kicking the ball beautifully from the back half to set up a host of shots at goal.

He was among his side's best in the second term as the Power piled on eight goals to one to put any chance of an upset to bed after an even opening quarter.

Full post-match, R9: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round nine's match against Port Adelaide

While Todd Goldstein (55 hitouts, 24 disposals and 11 clearances) and Nick Larkey (four goals) fought valiantly, North was sloppy when delivering the ball inside 50 and offered little resistance the other way, with Port Adelaide frequently taking the ball from end-to-end with ease.

"The gap between us and Port Adelaide was stark, in terms of our ball use," Clarkson admitted.