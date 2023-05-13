Jacob Van Rooyen handballs during the round nine match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin has hailed Jacob van Rooyen's ability to stand up under the spotlight after a tough week.

The young gun was controversially suspended for two matches, a decision that was upheld by the tribunal before Melbourne had it overturned on appeal.

The saga played out amid fierce debate around van Rooyen's mistimed spoiling attempt on Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard and the subsequent 'striking' charge, which Goodwin feared could have changed the fabric of the sport.

Van Rooyen kicked one goal, assisted another and provided a focal point in attack in Melbourne's 54-point win over Hawthorn after Harrison Petty was substituted out with a foot injury.

"It was a brilliant opportunity for him. He's a 20-year-old lad that went through an enormous week," Goodwin said.

"Whether he was going to play or not, we spoke to him about his ability to be able to deal with that, and also if he got through that his ability to be able to come out and perform.

"He only kicked one (goal) on the scoreboard but he had five or six marks, 14 touches and competed really strongly all day.

"With Petty going off the ground, he gave us a really great aerial contest ahead of the ball."

The Demons had too much polish for the struggling Hawks, who fell to their sixth consecutive defeat.

"Melbourne are a good side and we had no answers for them early in the game," Hawks coach Sam Mitchell said.

"I was pleased with the resilience of our group and the fact that we found a couple of things in the game.

"But really I looked at Melbourne and they're a pretty impressive unit."

