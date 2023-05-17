Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

KANE Cornes, Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black have all gone one out with their tips for round 10 of the 2023 season.

Cornes is the only one of our 11 experts backing Essendon to end their long winless run against Richmond on Saturday night, with our other 10 tipsters backing the Tigers.

Schmook has also gone against the grain by picking Walyalup over Geelong, while Black is the only tipster to back West Coast to topple Hawthorn.

After getting seven last week, Riley Beveridge continues to lead the way and is three games clear at the top of the standings.

With Sir Doug Nicholls Round kicking off this week, Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have changed their names to Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively for the next fortnight.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Narrm - seven points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 61

SARAH BLACK

Narrm - 14 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

West Coast

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 58

MATTHEW LLOYD

Narrm - eight points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 58

NAT EDWARDS

Yartapuulti - seven points

Sydney

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 57

CALLUM TWOMEY

Narrm - 4 points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 56

MICHAEL WHITING

Narrm - 11 points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 56

JOSH GABELICH

Narrm - eight points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 55

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Narrm - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Walyalup

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 8

Total: 54

DAMIAN BARRETT

Yartapuulti - four points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 53

SARAH OLLE

Yartapuulti - 12 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Geelong

Brisbane

Richmond

Hawthorn

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 52

KANE CORNES

Narrm - 25 points

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Brisbane

Essendon

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 49

TOTALS

Yartapuulti 3-8 Narrm

North Melbourne 0-11 Sydney

Western Bulldogs 7-4 Adelaide

Walyalup 1-10 Geelong

Brisbane 11-0 Gold Coast

Essendon 1-10 Richmond

Hawthorn 10-1 West Coast

Carlton 0-11 Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney 3-8 St Kilda