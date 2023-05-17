KANE Cornes, Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black have all gone one out with their tips for round 10 of the 2023 season.
Cornes is the only one of our 11 experts backing Essendon to end their long winless run against Richmond on Saturday night, with our other 10 tipsters backing the Tigers.
Schmook has also gone against the grain by picking Walyalup over Geelong, while Black is the only tipster to back West Coast to topple Hawthorn.
After getting seven last week, Riley Beveridge continues to lead the way and is three games clear at the top of the standings.
With Sir Doug Nicholls Round kicking off this week, Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have changed their names to Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively for the next fortnight.
With Sir Doug Nicholls Round kicking off this week, Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have changed their names to Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively for the next fortnight.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Narrm - seven points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 61
SARAH BLACK
Narrm - 14 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
West Coast
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 58
MATTHEW LLOYD
Narrm - eight points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 58
NAT EDWARDS
Yartapuulti - seven points
Sydney
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 57
CALLUM TWOMEY
Narrm - 4 points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 56
MICHAEL WHITING
Narrm - 11 points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 56
JOSH GABELICH
Narrm - eight points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 55
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Narrm - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Walyalup
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 8
Total: 54
DAMIAN BARRETT
Yartapuulti - four points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 53
SARAH OLLE
Yartapuulti - 12 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Geelong
Brisbane
Richmond
Hawthorn
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 52
KANE CORNES
Narrm - 25 points
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Brisbane
Essendon
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 49
TOTALS
Yartapuulti 3-8 Narrm
North Melbourne 0-11 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 7-4 Adelaide
Walyalup 1-10 Geelong
Brisbane 11-0 Gold Coast
Essendon 1-10 Richmond
Hawthorn 10-1 West Coast
Carlton 0-11 Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney 3-8 St Kilda