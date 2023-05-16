Patrick Cripps after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Cripps denies Carlton is in a rut, with the Blues captain saying is side is on the improve with plenty of time to force its way back into finals contention.

After a strong start to the year, the Blues have lost four of their past five games and face a massive test this Sunday when they play old rivals Collingwood at the MCG.

But Carlton showed signs of life in the second half of Saturday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs and Cripps said his teammates must stay focused.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Sloppy Saints, forgotten forwards shine, Blues blunders Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"I wouldn't say we're in a rut. We've been beaten by some good sides and we haven't quite clicked, but I feel like every week we're growing," he said.

"The game is just telling us we're not quite there ... but I feel like we're close. That's what I'm going to keep preaching to the boys - we have to get better.

"We have to stay upbeat."

Cripps noted that their record of four wins, four losses and a draw has them only half a game outside the top eight.

The next month will be telling, with the Blues to face top side Collingwood, Sydney away, arch-rivals Essendon and likely top-four finishers Melbourne.

"We're right near the eight, we have some really tough opponents coming up, but as competitors you want the best sides," Cripps said.

"If we're going to compete at the end of the year, these are the games you want to play in.

"We're definitely on the way up."

The Magpies beat Carlton by four points and just one point last season, with the round-23 match costing the Blues a finals berth.

It adds extra spice to the League's most celebrated rivalry.

"The group has moved on from that, but I would say when you play big teams and big rivals, you always love playing in those games," Cripps said.

"It will be a fierce contest, it will be on, and we're excited by that."