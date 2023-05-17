North Melbourne looks dejected after a loss during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MORE than one-third of the way through the season, we now have a much better idea of clubs' performance levels in 2023.

North Melbourne, Hawthorn and West Coast are well below the pecking order for a number of reasons, including injury and inexperience, but playing those sides twice is a massive boost for what's shaping up to be a tight top eight.

Tenth-placed Essendon is sitting in prime position to nab a top-eight spot, given it still has to play North Melbourne and West Coast twice.

Adelaide still has two games to come against the Eagles, while St Kilda will play Hawthorn (and Richmond) twice.

The Crows' double-up against the Eagles is balanced out somewhat with a looming two matches against Brisbane.

Conversely, Carlton has two games to come against both Collingwood and Melbourne, while Port Adelaide will face Geelong and the Tigers twice.

New South Wales frenemies Greater Western Sydney and Sydney have got all first editions of their five double-ups out of the way.

How does your team shape up, with 14 games remaining for each side?

Current ladder position: Eighth, five wins

Plays twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, West Coast

Still to play twice: Brisbane, Gold Coast, West Coast

Current ladder position: Third, seven wins

Plays twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda

Still to play twice: Adelaide, Gold Coast, St Kilda

Current ladder position: Ninth, four wins and a draw

Plays twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast

Still to play twice: Collingwood, Gold Coast, Melbourne

Current ladder position: First, eight wins

Plays twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Port Adelaide

Still to play twice: Carlton

Current ladder position: 10th, four wins

Plays twice: Collingwood, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast

Still to play twice: North Melbourne, West Coast

Current ladder position: 12th, four wins

Plays twice: Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: Geelong

Current ladder position: Seventh, five wins

Plays twice: Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Sydney, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs

Current ladder position: 11th, four wins

Plays twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney

Still to play twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton

Current ladder position: 15th, three wins

Plays twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, Sydney, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: Nil

Current ladder position: 18th, one win

Plays twice: Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: St Kilda

Current ladder position: Second, seven wins

Plays twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney

Still to play twice: Carlton

Current ladder position: 16th, two wins

Plays twice: Essendon, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast

Still to play twice: Essendon

Current ladder position: Fourth, seven wins

Plays twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: Geelong, Richmond

Current ladder position: 13th, three wins and a draw

Plays twice: Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

Still to play twice: Port Adelaide, St Kilda

Current ladder position: Fifth, six wins

Plays twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond

Still to play twice: Hawthorn, Richmond

Current ladder position: 14th, three wins

Plays twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Richmond

Still to play twice: Nil

Current ladder position: 17th, one win

Plays twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Richmond

Still to play twice: Adelaide, Essendon

Current ladder position: 6th, six wins

Plays twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Richmond

Still to play twice: Geelong