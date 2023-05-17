MORE than one-third of the way through the season, we now have a much better idea of clubs' performance levels in 2023.
North Melbourne, Hawthorn and West Coast are well below the pecking order for a number of reasons, including injury and inexperience, but playing those sides twice is a massive boost for what's shaping up to be a tight top eight.
Tenth-placed Essendon is sitting in prime position to nab a top-eight spot, given it still has to play North Melbourne and West Coast twice.
Adelaide still has two games to come against the Eagles, while St Kilda will play Hawthorn (and Richmond) twice.
The Crows' double-up against the Eagles is balanced out somewhat with a looming two matches against Brisbane.
Conversely, Carlton has two games to come against both Collingwood and Melbourne, while Port Adelaide will face Geelong and the Tigers twice.
New South Wales frenemies Greater Western Sydney and Sydney have got all first editions of their five double-ups out of the way.
How does your team shape up, with 14 games remaining for each side?
Current ladder position: Eighth, five wins
Plays twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, West Coast
Still to play twice: Brisbane, Gold Coast, West Coast
Current ladder position: Third, seven wins
Plays twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda
Still to play twice: Adelaide, Gold Coast, St Kilda
Current ladder position: Ninth, four wins and a draw
Plays twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast
Still to play twice: Collingwood, Gold Coast, Melbourne
Current ladder position: First, eight wins
Plays twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Port Adelaide
Still to play twice: Carlton
Current ladder position: 10th, four wins
Plays twice: Collingwood, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast
Still to play twice: North Melbourne, West Coast
Current ladder position: 12th, four wins
Plays twice: Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: Geelong
Current ladder position: Seventh, five wins
Plays twice: Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Sydney, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs
Current ladder position: 11th, four wins
Plays twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney
Still to play twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton
Current ladder position: 15th, three wins
Plays twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, Sydney, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: Nil
Current ladder position: 18th, one win
Plays twice: Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: St Kilda
Current ladder position: Second, seven wins
Plays twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney
Still to play twice: Carlton
Current ladder position: 16th, two wins
Plays twice: Essendon, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast
Still to play twice: Essendon
Current ladder position: Fourth, seven wins
Plays twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: Geelong, Richmond
Current ladder position: 13th, three wins and a draw
Plays twice: Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
Still to play twice: Port Adelaide, St Kilda
Current ladder position: Fifth, six wins
Plays twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond
Still to play twice: Hawthorn, Richmond
Current ladder position: 14th, three wins
Plays twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Richmond
Still to play twice: Nil
Current ladder position: 17th, one win
Plays twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Richmond
Still to play twice: Adelaide, Essendon
Current ladder position: 6th, six wins
Plays twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Richmond
Still to play twice: Geelong