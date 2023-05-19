YARTAPUULTI hosts Narrm at the Adelaide Oval in a Friday night blockbuster between two top-four sides.

The Power (7-2) have won six straight games ahead of taking on the Demons (7-2) in the opening game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Dees are facing their toughest test since round two, when they lost to Brisbane, having met seven teams sitting outside the top eight since then.

They are coming off a comfortable win over Hawthorn, while the Power were too good for another struggling side, North Melbourne, last week.

Narrm star Christian Petracca has been named to play after his injury scare late in last week's win, with the Dees recalling Christian Salem for his first game of 2023 alongside Tom McDonald. Tom Sparrow misses through suspension, with Harrison Petty out with a foot injury.

The Power have named Darcy Byrne-Jones and Scott Lycett, with Todd Marshall out with concussion and Brynn Teakle and Jackson Mead omitted.