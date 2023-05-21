IT MAY be a battle of the cellar dwellers to open Sunday's AFL action, but the clash between Hawthorn and West Coast provides an intriguing match-up.

Both teams have had their struggles this season for various reasons, and looking to avoid the wooden spoon should be high on the priority list despite the potential lure of under-18 standout Harley Reid at this year's draft.

The Hawks are coming off a 54-point defeat to the Demons, while the Eagles were no match for a rampant Gold Coast.

Hawthorn v West Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

West Coast: Greg Clark

The Hawks will go into the match as favourites at their home away from home in Launceston, but they'll have to do it without dashing defender Changkuoth Jiath (calf), Chad Wingard (calf) and Josh Ward (foot) due to injury.

Ned Reeves and Tyler Brockman return for the Hawks, while the Eagles have named youngsters Campbell Chesser and Noah Long after injury layoffs.

Coach Sam Mitchell tested positive to COVID earlier in the week but is raring to go against Adam Simpson's men.

The battered and bruised Eagles continue to face an injury crisis, with Jack Darling out after fracturing his arm.

The second game of the day sees fierce rivals Collingwood and Carlton do battle at the MCG.

The top-of-the-table Magpies are flying, while the Blues have lost four of their past five games and sit just outside the eight.

Despite their woes, skipper Patrick Cripps says his team isn't in a rut, but can they cause a boilover against Craig McRae's men?

The Blues have dropped Alex Cincotta and named George Hewett as the sub against the Pies.

The final game of the round features Greater Western Sydney up against St Kilda.

The Giants return home with a 3-6 record, looking to bounce back after last week's 65-point hiding by the Pies. On the flipside, Ross Lyon's men have been in good touch so far, sitting in fifth place with six wins and three losses.

Both sides welcome back star players, with the Giants naming skipper Toby Greene alongside Jake Riccardi and Kieren Briggs, while the Saints are boosted by the return of Max King, Jade Gresham and Jimmy Webster.