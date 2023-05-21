Josh Daicos' jumper is ripped during a scuffle between Collingwood and Carlton in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has made a late change for Sunday's blockbuster clash against fierce rival Carlton at the MCG.

First-choice ruckman Darcy Cameron has been included in the final 22 after being named as an emergency on Friday night.

Small forward Jack Ginnivan starts as the sub after missing Friday's main training session due to illness.

Cameron hasn't played since injuring his medial collateral ligament against Richmond in round three.

With Mason Cox producing a dominant display against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG last Sunday, Craig McRae now has two ruckman in his 22 after dealing with makeshift options earlier in the season amid a ruck crisis.

The top-of-the-table Magpies are flying, while the Blues have lost four of their past five games and sit just outside the eight.

The Blues have dropped Alex Cincotta and named George Hewett as the sub.

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: None

Collingwood: Darcy Cameron, replaced Jack Ginnivan in the selected side

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: George Hewett

Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan

The final game of the round features Greater Western Sydney up against St Kilda.

The Giants return home with a 3-6 record, looking to bounce back after last week's 65-point hiding by the Pies. On the flipside, Ross Lyon's men have been in good touch so far, sitting in fifth place with six wins and three losses.

Both sides have welcomed back star players, with the Giants naming skipper Toby Greene alongside Jake Riccardi and Kieren Briggs, while the Saints are boosted by the return of Max King, Jade Gresham and Jimmy Webster.

Callan Ward (GWS) and Ben Paton (St Kilda) are the subs.

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Giants Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

GWS: Callan Ward

St Kilda: Ben Paton

Hawthorn v West Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

West Coast: Greg Clark

