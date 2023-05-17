Lachie Hunter handballs during Melbourne's match against Hawthorn in R9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has written to all 18 clubs warning them against unsportsmanlike behaviour after slapping Narrm's Lachie Hunter with a $1500 fine for a bizarre boundary line incident last weekend.

During the second quarter of the Demons' win over Hawthorn, Hunter left the interchange area and rushed towards the boundary line outside of the interchange gates.

Hunter gestured towards Hawthorn player Josh Weddle, who had just taken possession on the wing and ran just metres away from Hunter before kicking the ball forward.

Hunter fined for boundary line incident

The AFL took a dim view of the incident, labelling it unsportsmanlike and dishing out a fine.

"Melbourne and Hunter were issued a please explain, with the AFL determining Hunter's actions constituted unsportsmanlike behaviour," the AFL said in a statement.

"Melbourne and Hunter have accepted the AFL’s sanction.

"The AFL has written to clubs today to remind them that such actions by players stationed in the interchange area are not appropriate."

Hunter was a part of the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership side and he notched 173 games for the club across 10 seasons before moving to Narrm at the end of last year.

The 28-year-old has played all nine games for the second-placed Demons this season, averaging 20.7 disposals and two clearances per game.