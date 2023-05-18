George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

THIS weekend we're celebrating the annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round - which will be held over rounds 10 and 11 - and there's blockbuster clashes everywhere you look.

The action kicks off with a top-four Friday night showdown between fourth-placed Yartapuulti and second-placed Narrm at Adelaide Oval.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Clarko steps away, Tippa's future, Voss backs Harry Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

North Melbourne and Sydney face-off at Marvel Stadium in the first of five games on Saturday, which winds up with the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash between Essendon and Richmond.

Hawthorn and West Coast kick off the action on Sunday, but all eyes will be on the 3.20pm AEST game at the MCG where a struggling Carlton hopes to revive its sputtering season against ladder-leaders Collingwood.