Brett Ratten and Alastair Clarkson ahead of North Melbourne's clash with Port Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Nat look at the fallout from a huge day at North after Alastair Clarkson took leave

- 'I think we can have empathy for all parties' in drawn-out probe

- Career-best form for under-the-radar Power star in season-shaping Friday night clash

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.