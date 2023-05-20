Reilly O'Brien and Tim English compete in the ruck during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A BLOCKBUSTER in Ballarat headlines the start of a big Saturday in round 10 as finals aspirants the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide do battle.

The Bulldogs (6-3) are riding a four-match winning streak ahead of taking on the Crows (5-4) at Mars Stadium, where cold and wet weather is expected.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Both teams are pushing to play finals in 2023 and this shapes as a massive clash in Ballarat.

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Adelaide: Sam Berry

Tim O'Brien comes in for the axed Alex Keath for the Dogs, while the Crows have lost key forwards Riley Thilthorpe and Taylor Walker, as well as Tom Doedee.

Also on Saturday afternoon, North Melbourne takes on Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick

KANGAROOS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Brett Ratten will take the helm of the Kangaroos (2-7) after Alastair Clarkson's decision to take indefinite leave.

While the Roos have lost seven straight games, the Swans (3-6) are also out of form, dropping six of their past seven.

Both sides have made mass changes, the Kangaroos naming debutant George Wardlaw among six ins, but have lost Cam Zurhaar and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Sydney's injury crisis has deepened, with ruckman Tom Hickey ruled out, adding to the absences of Logan McDonald and Callum Mills from last week's loss.

In an important game in Perth, Walyalup (4-5) hosts Geelong (5-4).

DOCKERS v CATS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers are eyeing a third straight win, while the Cats are aiming to bounce back following a loss to Richmond.

The Cats have lost veteran Mitch Duncan and youngsters Ollie Henry and Jhye Clark, but regain premiership stars Jack Henry, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close, while the Dockers have managed Neil Erasmus.

Saturday night sees two clashes that have been one-sided recently.

Brisbane has won its past eight matches against Gold Coast ahead of another QClash at the Gabba.

LIONS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.

Richmond, meanwhile, has beaten Essendon 13 straight times ahead of another huge Dreamtime at the 'G clash at the MCG.



BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Jordan Ridley comes in to bolster the Bombers, while the Tigers regain the services of ruckman Toby Nankervis.