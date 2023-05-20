IN AN important game in Perth, Walyalup (4-5) hosts Geelong (5-4).
The Dockers are eyeing a third straight win, while the Cats are aiming to bounce back following a loss to Richmond.
The Cats have lost veteran Mitch Duncan and youngsters Ollie Henry and Jhye Clark, but regain premiership stars Jack Henry, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close, while the Dockers have managed Neil Erasmus.
Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Walyalup: Matthew Johnson
Geelong: Oliver Dempsey
DOCKERS v CATS Follow it LIVE
Saturday night sees two clashes that have been one-sided recently.
Brisbane has won its past eight matches against Gold Coast ahead of another QClash at the Gabba.
LIONS v SUNS Follow it LIVE
The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.
Richmond, meanwhile, has beaten Essendon 13 straight times ahead of another huge Dreamtime at the 'G clash at the MCG.
BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE
Jordan Ridley comes in to bolster the Bombers, while the Tigers regain the services of ruckman Toby Nankervis.
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Daniel Howe
Sydney: Angus Sheldrick
KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil
Adelaide: Sam Berry
BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats