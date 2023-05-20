Mark O'Connor is tackled by Jaeger O'Meara and Lachie Schultz during the R10 match between Walyalup and Geelong at Optus Stadium on May 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN AN important game in Perth, Walyalup (4-5) hosts Geelong (5-4).

The Dockers are eyeing a third straight win, while the Cats are aiming to bounce back following a loss to Richmond.

The Cats have lost veteran Mitch Duncan and youngsters Ollie Henry and Jhye Clark, but regain premiership stars Jack Henry, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close, while the Dockers have managed Neil Erasmus.

Walyalup v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Walyalup: Matthew Johnson

Geelong: Oliver Dempsey

DOCKERS v CATS Follow it LIVE

Saturday night sees two clashes that have been one-sided recently.

Brisbane has won its past eight matches against Gold Coast ahead of another QClash at the Gabba.

LIONS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Lions go in unchanged, with the Suns naming Ben Ainsworth and Nick Holman.

Richmond, meanwhile, has beaten Essendon 13 straight times ahead of another huge Dreamtime at the 'G clash at the MCG.



BOMBERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Jordan Ridley comes in to bolster the Bombers, while the Tigers regain the services of ruckman Toby Nankervis.

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Daniel Howe

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Adelaide: Sam Berry

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats