IN A SPECIAL bonus episode of AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack Alastair Clarkson's decision to take leave from his role as North Melbourne coach.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Shock at Alastair Clarkson's decision to take leave
- Damo provides an update from North president Dr Sonja Hood
- Debating the initial media reporting of the Hawthorn allegations
- The return to senior coaching of Brett Ratten
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.