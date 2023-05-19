KEN HINKLEY believes Yartapuulti is capable of beating any team in the AFL following Friday night's stirring four-point triumph over Narrm.

Although Hinkley was keeping a lid on the big picture expectations, the veteran coach said his team was "doing as much as you can do" to be part of this year's premiership chase.

"I'm going to be cautious, it's round 10," Hinkley said.

"I'm not going to get too excited, we've got a long way to go.

"We believe we're capable of beating anyone, that's what we believe. Whether we can or can't when the games get bigger and bigger and bigger as the season goes on, we're about to find out.

"We're very confident in who we are and what we do, and I think if you know who you are and what you do, it gives you a chance in every game."

Hinkley was glowing after the come-from-behind victory, praising Yartapuulti's resilience, effort and pressure to turn around a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter.

The victory was their seventh in succession, locking them into the top four ahead of matches against Richmond and Hawthorn before the season hits its half-way point.

POWER v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

"Every win is going to be critically important for us," Hinkley said.

"We're just going to try and win as many games as we can and see where it takes us.

"The ladder is a great indicator at the end of the year of what you deserve."

At the centre of Friday night's win was fifth-year midfielder Zak Butters, whose 41 disposals were a career-high, going along with 10 clearances, two goals and exquisite ball use.

Hinkley tried to preface his quotes on Butters by saying he didn't want to individualise, but couldn't help himself, describing the 22-year-old as a "pretty special" player.

"I'm not sure there's too many better games you'll see from a little fella," he said.

"A tough, brave little prick, who takes big moments and turns them into something special."

Hinkley said Travis Boak had a "great chance" of playing next week after leaving the field with sore ribs in the third quarter, while Trent McKenzie had a corked hamstring that also forced him to leave the field.

Narrm coach Simon Goodwin was philosophical after the loss, saying its opponents won the territory battle for much of the night, and in wet conditions, they were far too good.

"We walk away here with some positives," he said.

"We're incredibly disappointed to lose a game of footy, you always are, that's AFL footy and you're going to lose sometimes, but it's what you do about it.

"Out of this we'll grow, there's no doubt about that.

"We were able to shift momentum in-game quite significantly. That was a very powerful third quarter of footy.

"I thought individually there was some players that were able to turn their games around and have a significant impact of the team, which was fantastic."

One of those players was Christian Petracca, who had just seven disposals at half-time, but finished with 22 and a goal.

Goodwin said he was also pleased with the game of Tom McDonald, who kicked two goals in his first senior appearance in five weeks.