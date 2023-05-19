Alastair Clarkson looks on during the R8 clash between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick believes the AFL will be worse off without North Melbourne counterpart Alastair Clarkson, but expects his close friend to return to the caper, while Collingwood coach Craig McRae said his "heart goes out" to his former mentor.

Clarkson has stepped away from his job as Kangaroos coach indefinitely as he manages the physical and emotional toll from the ongoing Hawthorn racism saga.

"It's always sad when you see someone that you love walk away from the game," Hardwick told reporters on Friday.

"I don't think he'll be lost to the game. The game will be worse off if he's out of it.

"What I do hope is that ... everyone just gives him the privacy and the time that he needs."

Clarkson, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt have been named in allegations of racism during their time at Hawthorn.

All deny any wrongdoing.

Alastair Clarkson hugs Chris Fagan before North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2023.

The AFL set up an independent investigation into the claims eight months ago but the panel in charge is yet to formally interview Clarkson, Fagan or Burt.

"The game's hard enough as it is, especially with this cloud hanging over him (Clarkson) at the moment," Hardwick said.

"He unfortunately has been the face of it.

"I challenge any person to handle the workload and then the nature of that report and what is hanging over his head for eight months."

McRae revealed he has reached out to North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson in the past 24 hours after the four-time premiership coach stepped away from his role to focus on his mental and physical wellbeing.

The pair worked together at Hawthorn in 2021 and have remained in contact.

“My heart goes out to 'Clarko'. I was lucky enough to work with him for 12 months. He is an incredible, caring man," he said.

"Everyone sees the harder side of Clarko, but that's just a shell; inside he is one of the most caring people I've ever met in my life. My thoughts and prayers are with him."