Adelaide players walk off after they were defeated by the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks labelled his side's 45-point loss to the Western Bulldogs as an "upper cut" and said the performance was a "big step backwards" for the finals hopefuls.

The Crows were comprehensively beaten on Saturday afternoon in Ballarat, with Nicks conceding the margin could've been larger if not for the Dogs' inaccurate goal kicking, booting 11.19 (85) to 5.10 (40).

BULLDOGS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide appears to be top-eight contenders this year, having claimed the scalps of St Kilda, Carlton and Port Adelaide, but its latest defeat leaves it with a 5-5 record, having lost three of the past four games.

"For the performances we've been putting out there, this was a big step backwards for us," Nicks said.

"Didn't get the game on our terms at all. We played exactly the way the Bulldogs wanted to play. We were probably lucky we avoided, with their inaccuracy, a bigger loss. This one stung a bit.

"That was maybe the upper cut we needed. Tough road trip but really disappointing performance."

Nicks lamented his side's work around the contest, with the Bulldogs winning contested possessions 164-129, and added that the Crows got their method wrong.

The loss comes amid a difficult month for Adelaide against top-eight sides, having been beaten by Collingwood and Geelong, before overcoming St Kilda last week. Adelaide hosts top-four hopefuls Brisbane next week.

"We're not going to panic at this stage," Nicks said.

"Post game we talked about the form we're in, riding the wave. Today was a setback. We'll get back on the board. We're confident we can play good footy. We didn’t bring it today which is disappointing."

Nicks said Taylor Walker would return to face the Lions after being managed, while he was "reasonably confident" on Riley Thilthorpe being available.

Izak Rankine may miss the Crows' round 11 game after being reported for a contentious bump to Taylor Duryea's head.

"I obviously watched it live," Nicks said.

"I won't comment because it's hard live, but I will say I thought both were going for the footy, but it's a hard one until I see the footage back, slowed down, which is why it's so hard for the players."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge confirmed Duryea was fine from the incident, but it was less positive news for Jason Johannisen who limped out of the game with a left hamstring injury.

"The medicos will scan and we'll have a full cast on the timeline," Beveridge said.

"I don’t think it's a little strain. It seems like it's more serious according to our guys."

Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli also spent time with the medical staff in the third quarter attending to his knee after Luke Pedlar fell across his leg in a tackle. Bontempelli returned and played out the game but admitted afterwards he was a "bit sore".

"It appears as though it's nothing structural," Beveridge said.

"He's copped a knock and is a little bit sore. There's no significant concerns."

Beveridge also revealed he had reached out to Alastair Clarkson after his decision to step down indefinitely as North Melbourne coach to focus on his physical and emotional wellbeing amid the ongoing Hawthorn investigation into historical racism allegations.

The Dogs coach worked alongside Clarkson as an assistant coach at Hawthorn from 2012 and 2014.

"I can't fathom what he's been through and what his family has been through and I really feel for him," he said.

"It's really sad in a way and I just hope he's going to be OK and we see him back at some point. We should remember what his reputation has been in football, for the things he's done and the trailblazer that he's been. I feel for all parties involved."