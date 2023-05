Damien Hardwick and Liam Baker after Richmond's win over Geelong in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How Dimman changed the game: 'Not just the football, but the human side of things'

- Coaching burnout: 'This has to be ringing alarm bells'

- Hardwick's departure shapes the coaching landscape for 2024 and beyond

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.