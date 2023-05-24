Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN ANYONE catch Riley Beveridge at the top of the leaderboard? He has a very handy three-point buffer heading into round 11, ahead of Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards.

All three are picking the same winners this week, with fourth-placed Cal Twomey expecting an injury-ravaged Sydney to upset Carlton on Friday night.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

Sarah Olle is the only tipster picking Gold Coast to beat Western Bulldogs, while Kane Cornes reckons Richmond will get a bump against his old side Yartapuulti after the resignation of Damien Hardwick this week.

With Sir Doug Nicholls Round continuing this week, Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have changed their names to Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively.

Check out the other R11 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 13 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 67

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - eight points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 64

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton – 13 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 63

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney – 12 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 62

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - five points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 62

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – 14 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 61

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney – 17 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 61

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - three points

St Kilda

Walyalup

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 60

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 16 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 59

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 12 points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Gold Coast

Essendon

Yartapuulti

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 58

KANE CORNES

Sydney - five points

St Kilda

Narrm

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Richmond

Collingwood

Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 55

TOTALS

Sydney 4-7 Carlton

St Kilda 11-0 Hawthorn

Narrm 10-1 Walyalup

Geelong 11-0 Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast 1-10 Western Bulldogs

West Coast 0-11 Essendon

Richmond 1-10 Yartapuulti

Collingwood 11-0 North Melbourne

Adelaide 3-8 Brisbane