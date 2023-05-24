CAN ANYONE catch Riley Beveridge at the top of the leaderboard? He has a very handy three-point buffer heading into round 11, ahead of Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards.
All three are picking the same winners this week, with fourth-placed Cal Twomey expecting an injury-ravaged Sydney to upset Carlton on Friday night.
Sarah Olle is the only tipster picking Gold Coast to beat Western Bulldogs, while Kane Cornes reckons Richmond will get a bump against his old side Yartapuulti after the resignation of Damien Hardwick this week.
With Sir Doug Nicholls Round continuing this week, Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have changed their names to Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 13 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 67
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - eight points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 64
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton – 13 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 63
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney – 12 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 62
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - five points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 62
SARAH BLACK
Carlton – 14 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 61
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney – 17 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 61
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - three points
St Kilda
Walyalup
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 60
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 16 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 59
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 12 points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Gold Coast
Essendon
Yartapuulti
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 58
KANE CORNES
Sydney - five points
St Kilda
Narrm
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Richmond
Collingwood
Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 55
TOTALS
Sydney 4-7 Carlton
St Kilda 11-0 Hawthorn
Narrm 10-1 Walyalup
Geelong 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 1-10 Western Bulldogs
West Coast 0-11 Essendon
Richmond 1-10 Yartapuulti
Collingwood 11-0 North Melbourne
Adelaide 3-8 Brisbane