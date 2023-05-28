ADELAIDE has made a late change ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash with Brisbane, with veteran defender Brodie Smith a late withdrawal.
The 31-year-old was listed as out due to a back complaint and replaced in the selected side by Ned McHenry, with Patrick Parnell named as Adelaide's sub.
CROWS v LIONS Follow it LIVE
Crows coach Matthew Nicks had hinted that Smith may be in doubt in the lead-up to the game after he didn’t join in full training on Thursday, instead only running laps. Nicks cited "general soreness" at the time, with Smith having not missed a game this year.
Former All-Australian Smith is averaging 20.4 disposals, 4.6 marks and 2.5 tackles per game this season.
Adelaide lost fellow defender Mitchell Hinge to concussion this week, but Tom Doedee returns from concussion protocols with Josh Worrell also coming in to bolster their backline. Forwards Riley Thilthorpe and Taylor Walker also return to the Crows' 22, after missing last week's loss to the Western Bulldogs.
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Adelaide: Brodie Smith (back) replaced in selected side by Ned McHenry
Brisbane: None
SUBSITUTES
Adelaide: Patrick Parnell
Brisbane: James Madden
Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott
North Melbourne: Paul Curtis
MAGPIES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE
Richmond v Yartapuulti at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Judson Clarke
Yartapuulti: Francis Evans
TIGERS v POWER Follow it LIVE