Brodie Smith in action during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made a late change ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash with Brisbane, with veteran defender Brodie Smith a late withdrawal.

The 31-year-old was listed as out due to a back complaint and replaced in the selected side by Ned McHenry, with Patrick Parnell named as Adelaide's sub.

CROWS v LIONS

Crows coach Matthew Nicks had hinted that Smith may be in doubt in the lead-up to the game after he didn’t join in full training on Thursday, instead only running laps. Nicks cited "general soreness" at the time, with Smith having not missed a game this year.

Former All-Australian Smith is averaging 20.4 disposals, 4.6 marks and 2.5 tackles per game this season.

Adelaide lost fellow defender Mitchell Hinge to concussion this week, but Tom Doedee returns from concussion protocols with Josh Worrell also coming in to bolster their backline. Forwards Riley Thilthorpe and Taylor Walker also return to the Crows' 22, after missing last week's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Match Previews R11: Adelaide v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Lions at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Brodie Smith (back) replaced in selected side by Ned McHenry

Brisbane: None

SUBSITUTES

Adelaide: Patrick Parnell

Brisbane: James Madden

Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott

North Melbourne: Paul Curtis

MAGPIES v KANGAROOS

Match Previews R11: Collingwood v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies v Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

Richmond v Yartapuulti at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Judson Clarke

Yartapuulti: Francis Evans

TIGERS v POWER