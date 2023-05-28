THE POST-Damien Hardwick era begins for Richmond on Sunday afternoon when the Tigers host a red-hot Yartapuulti at the MCG.

It's been a big week at Tigerland with the resignation of their three-time premiership coach, but this week's clash with an in-from Power side is vital if the Tigers are to keep their September dream alive.

TIGERS v POWER

Following last week's heartbreaking one-point loss to Essendon in a thrilling Dreamtime at the 'G clash, Richmond (3-1-6) has slumped to 14th spot on the ladder and is quickly losing touch with the top eight.

Yartapuulti is riding a seven-game winning streak and sits in third spot on the ladder after its huge win over Narrm in round 10.

Nick Vlastuin (leg) and Thomson Dow (omitted) are out of the Tigers' team, with defender Tylar Young and Ben Miller coming in.

Yartapuulti has some big names out, with Travis Boak (ribs), skipper Tom Jonas (suspension) and Francis Evans (omitted) all on the sidelines, however the Power welcome back Lachie Jones and Junior Rioli for the clash.

Match Previews R11: Richmond v Yartapuulti Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Power at the MCG

In the second game of the day, Collingwood and North Melbourne clash at Marvel Stadium.

The ladder-leading Pies have only dropped one game for the season and are coming off a big win over rival Carlton, while the Roos had a dramatic loss against Sydney after an interchange breach robbed them of victory.

MAGPIES v KANGAROOS

Collingwood takes an unchanged 23 into the game, while the Kangaroos have brought back Cam Zurhaar and Charlie Lazzaro at the expense of the concussed Liam Shiels and omitted youngsters Blake Drury and Paul Curtis.

Match Previews R11: Collingwood v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies v Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

In the final game of the weekend, Adelaide hosts Brisbane at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows are currently in eighth spot on the ladder and will be looking to cement their spot with a win over second-placed Brisbane, who has only lost two games for the year.

Adelaide went down to the Western Bulldogs last round, while the Lions were comfortable winners over Gold Coast in the QCLash.

CROWS v LIONS

Adelaide has some big names returning for the clash, with Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker, Tom Doedee and Josh Worrell all coming into the side, while Mitch Hinge (concussion) joins dropped trio Lachie Gollant, Patrick Parnell and Elliott Himmelberg as the outs.

The Lions have brought back Darcy Gardiner for his first game of the season, joining Daniel Rich in the 22 to face the Crows.